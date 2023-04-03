Ottawa police seek man accused of assault at LRT station

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an assault at the Rideau LRT station last week.

The incident happened March 27 at around 11:30 p.m. Police said in a news release that a group of suspects approached a man waiting for the train and assaulted him.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Three suspects were arrested and charged, but police are looking for information on a fourth person.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man in his 20s or 30s with a short beard and moustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a tan tuque, a black Moose Knuckles jacket with a gold Moose Knuckles logo on the arm, a yellow Los Angeles hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5540 and reference case number 2023-90474.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca