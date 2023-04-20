Ottawa police seek man who put out fire during ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

Ottawa police are looking to identify a witness to a Centretown arson that happened during the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last year.

The fire was set in the lobby of the building on Lisgar Street on Feb. 6, 2022 around 5 a.m.

Police released a photo on Thursday of a man they believe entered the building moments later and put out the fire.

The fire happened more than 14 months ago, about a week into the three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa last year.

Residents of the building told CTV News Ottawa that they found fire starter bricks in the lobby and the front doors had been forced closed and sealed with tape.

Police later arrested two people and said there was no information linking either of them to the ongoing convoy protest.

Anyone with information about the witness's identity is asked to contact the Ottawa police arson unit or Crime Stoppers.