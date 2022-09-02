Ottawa police seek missing 11-year-old girl

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Chloey Axford was last seen on Tuesday around 2 a.m. in the Overbook area.

She is described as white, about five feet atll with a slim build, long reddish-brown hair and blue or green eyes.

Police say she is known to frequent the O-Train stations at Blair, Rideau Centre and St. Laurent. She does not have a phone or other communication device with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.