Ottawa police seek missing 13-year-old boy

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Khalil Methot was last seen on March 9 in the McArthur Avenue area of Vanier, police said in news release.

His family is concerned for his safety.

Police describe him as a light-skinned Black male, about 6-foot-2, with dark hair with a fade on the sides.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.