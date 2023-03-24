iHeartRadio

Ottawa police seek missing 13-year-old boy


Khalil Methot, 13, was last seen on March 9, according to Ottawa police. His family is worried for his safety. (Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Khalil Methot was last seen on March 9 in the McArthur Avenue area of Vanier, police said in news release.

His family is concerned for his safety.

Police describe him as a light-skinned Black male, about 6-foot-2, with dark hair with a fade on the sides.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

12