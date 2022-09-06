Ottawa police seek missing 14-year-old

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Simon Ndayizigiye was last seen at around 6 p.m. Monday in Orléans. Ottawa police say there are concerns for his safety.

He may be frequenting the Heatherington area, police said.

Ndayizigiye is described as Black, 5-foot-8, and thin, with short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants, a blue hoodie, and black Jordan running shoes.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Simon Ndayizigiye is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca