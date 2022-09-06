Ottawa police seek missing 14-year-old
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
Simon Ndayizigiye was last seen at around 6 p.m. Monday in Orléans. Ottawa police say there are concerns for his safety.
He may be frequenting the Heatherington area, police said.
Ndayizigiye is described as Black, 5-foot-8, and thin, with short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants, a blue hoodie, and black Jordan running shoes.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Simon Ndayizigiye is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca
-
Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be chargedTwo people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
-
Toronto police to provide update April drive-by shooting that left five men injuredToronto police will be providing an update Wednesday afternoon on the investigation of a Scarborough drive-by shooting that left five Muslim men injured after they attended midnight prayers back in April.
-
Downtown Victoria business owner frustrated with local crime as municipal election approachesA downtown Victoria business owner says he's upset about repeat break-ins at his business. It's a frustration that he's voicing as municipal elections loom. Security footage, captured at 5:14 a.m. Saturday morning, shows a man breaking the front window of Blackapple Cellular in downtown Victoria.
-
Region of Waterloo flags at half-mast for Saskatchewan stabbing victimsThe grief that's torn apart communities in Saskatchewan is also on the mind of many in Waterloo Region.
-
Cold front for Calgary Wednesday brings wind, possible showersA good, warm beverage will be perfect leading toward the weekend. Spice it however you like.
-
Mass murders have been an unfortunate part of Saskatchewan's historyThis week’s tragedy at the James Smith Cree Nation is one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, but Saskatchewan has experienced other serious incidents over the years.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this weekTragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Gravenhurst cottage destroyed by fireGravenhurst Fire Services was alerted to a fire at a split-level cottage on Granny Duncan Road near Sam Cook Road Tuesday afternoon.
-
Cocaine and cash seized from Manitoba home: RCMPTwo people have been arrested after police seized cocaine and cash from a home in St. Laurent, Man., last month.