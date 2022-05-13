iHeartRadio

Ottawa police seek missing 17-year-old boy

Ottawa police say Matthew Fernandes, 17, was last seen in the Britannia Road area. His family and police are concerned for his safety. (Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa police are searching for a missing teen last seen in the city’s west end.

Matthew Fernandes, 17, was last seen in the Britannia Road area, police said in a news release late Thursday night.

His family and police are concerned for his safety.

He’s described as 5-foot-7 with a slim build, short dark hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an army-style green hoodie, orange swim trunks and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

