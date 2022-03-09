iHeartRadio

28-year-old woman reported missing now located

The sign outside Ottawa police headquarters on Elgin Street. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe.

Police confirmed she was safe and sound in an update at around 4:40 p.m.

Since she has been located, CTV News Ottawa has removed her name and photo from this article. 

12