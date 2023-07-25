Ottawa police seek person of interest following Clarence Street shooting in June

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual described as a "person of interest" in a shooting investigation in the ByWard Market.

Four people were shot on Clarence Street at around 1:30 a.m. June 10. Police said the shooting was believed to be a targeted incident, but bystanders were injured as a result.

The four victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The person of interest police are trying to identify is described as a Black male, 20-25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 (170 to 178 cm) tall, with a thin build and script tattoos on the top of each hand. He was last seen wearing an olive-green hoodie, black pants and black running shoes with reflective stripes on the side.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.