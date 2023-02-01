Ottawa police seek 'person of interest' in suspicious incident

Ottawa police are searching for a person they say might have information about a suspicious incident late last year.

Police say on Dec. 21, a man followed a woman from Montreal Road and Brittany Drive into an apartment building on Kristin Way, just northeast of Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard.

Police have released a photo of a 'person of interest' whom they say might have information about the incident.

Anyone with information about the person's identity is asked to contact the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse section.