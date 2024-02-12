Ottawa police seek suspect in west-end store thefts
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Toula Mazloum
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a series of commercial thefts in the west-end.
Police say the suspect entered a store in the 800-block of March Road between Jan. 24 and Feb. 2 and asked for items from behind the counter. The suspect ran away right after getting the requested items.
He is described as having a thin build with dark hair and facial hair. The suspect may also speak with an accent, police say, and he wears different clothing in each incident.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477to remain anonymous.
-
City committee endorses remote attendance rules for Calgary councillorsThe ability for elected officials to remotely attend council and committee meetings will be limited if new rule changes are adopted in the coming months.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
'Inappropriate communication' with student leads to sex offence charges for B.C. teacherA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.