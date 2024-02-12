Ottawa police seek suspect in west-end store thefts

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a series of commercial thefts in the west-end.

Police say the suspect entered a store in the 800-block of March Road between Jan. 24 and Feb. 2 and asked for items from behind the counter. The suspect ran away right after getting the requested items.

He is described as having a thin build with dark hair and facial hair. The suspect may also speak with an accent, police say, and he wears different clothing in each incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477to remain anonymous.