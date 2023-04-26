Ottawa police seek suspects in sexual assault in Bayshore Park

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying three men wanted in connection with a reported sexual assault in the west end earlier this week.

Police say three men approached a woman in Bayshore Park around 8:30 p.m. Monday and asked to use her cell phone. The men then allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted the woman.

All three suspects are described by police as white men, approximately in their 30s to 40s, and each around 5-foot-7 (170 cm) tall.

The first man had a muscular build, was bald, and had a long grey beard. He also had acne scars. He was wearing a black sweater, a red shirt, and a black puffy jacket.

The second man is also described as bald, with a muscular build and a long white beard. He was wearing bright blue pants, a zip-up black sweater and a bright blue shirt.

The third man is described as slim, with long red hair, a grey goatee, and acne. He was wearing a navy blue rain jacket with a hood and matching pants.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section Unit.