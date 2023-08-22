Ottawa police seek to ID assault suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an assault earlier this year.

It happened March 18 at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre. Police said the suspect approached the victim in the mall at around 3 p.m. and began hitting him in the face several times. Police referred to the incident as "unprovoked."

The victim was treated for serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a fair-skinned man with a medium build.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket down to his upper thighs, black pants, and dark coloured shoes with white laces at the time the incident. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck with what appeared to be a wing with unknown text around the wing. He was carrying a bag, slung over the right side of his body with a small dog within.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Criminal Investigation Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.