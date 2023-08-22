iHeartRadio

Ottawa police seek to ID assault suspect


Ottawa police are looking to identify this man, suspected of an assault at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre on March 18, 2023. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an assault earlier this year.

It happened March 18 at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre. Police said the suspect approached the victim in the mall at around 3 p.m. and began hitting him in the face several times. Police referred to the incident as "unprovoked."

The victim was treated for serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a fair-skinned man with a medium build.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket down to his upper thighs, black pants, and dark coloured shoes with white laces at the time the incident. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck with what appeared to be a wing with unknown text around the wing. He was carrying a bag, slung over the right side of his body with a small dog within.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Criminal Investigation Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

