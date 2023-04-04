Ottawa police seek to ID downtown assault suspect
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting someone downtown last month.
According to police, a man was assaulted after leaving a bar on Elgin Street just after midnight March 12. The suspect and the victim did not know each other.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
The suspect is described as a tall Black man, who is bald, was wearing glasses, and had some facial hair.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca
