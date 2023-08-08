Ottawa police seek to ID Kanata robbery suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to police, a man walked into a store on Stonehaven Drive in Kanata near Steeple Chase Drive at around 3 p.m. June 3, brandished a weapon and demanded cash.

He ran away towards Steeple Chase with some money. The employee was not hurt.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a blue facemask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.