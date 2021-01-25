Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a business in Manotick earlier this month.

In a press release, police said a man entered a business on Beaverwood Road on Jan. 7, 2021, held out a bag and demanded cash. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money and some merchandise.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his mid-20s to early 30s. He is approximately 5'8" (173 cm) tall and weighs roughly 165 lbs (75 kg). He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with light-coloured jeans, dark-coloured gloves and dark shoes and his face was covered with a black mask at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.