Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two people after shots were fired in Lowertown late Friday night.

Police say gunshots were heard at around 11:20 p.m. Friday along York Street, in the 300-block, east of King Edward Avenue.

No injuries were reported but police say they believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

The guns and gangs unit is now looking for two people, described as "persons of interest" in this case.

Any witnesses to this shooting and specifically any witnesses who can identify either person of interest, are asked to contact the Guns & Gangs Unit at (613) 236-1222 Ext 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or at crimestoppers.ca