Ottawa police seek to identify 2 men accused of stealing tools from apartment building

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men accused of breaking into an apartment building in January and stealing contractors' tools.

The incident happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 26. Two men got into a building on Bathgate Drive, south of Montreal Road.

Police said the suspects stole "a large number" of contractor tools and drove away in a white Mazda 3 hatchback with chrome rims.

The first suspect is described as white, with an average build and brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a white, hooded jacket, a green hoodie, dark pants and light-coloured running shoes at the time. He was also the getaway driver.

The second suspect is described by police as "light-skinned" with a heavy build and dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a blue sweater, black pants, and dark-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these individuals, or information about this incident, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.