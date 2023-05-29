Ottawa police seek to identify Laurier Avenue robbery suspects

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of robbing a business in Sandy Hill.

Police say a man and a woman entered a store on Laurier Avenue East near King Edward Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on April 14.

The woman told the clerk she had a weapon and demanded cash. The clerk gave them an undisclosed amount and the two suspects ran away.

The woman is described as white, 5-foot-4 (163 cm) with an average build and brown hair. She was wearing red glasses, a red bandana, a white jacket with a hood, blue and grey Reebok yoga pants, black Vans shoes and was carrying a black bag.

The man is described as white, between5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 (168 to 178 cm) with a full beard. He was wearing black shoes, tan pants, and a black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.