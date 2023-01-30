Ottawa police seek to identify man accused of robbing store at knifepoint
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a store in Nepean at knifepoint.
Ottawa police claim a man entered a store on Baseline Road, between Clyde Avenue and Merivale Road, at around 11 p.m. Dec. 4, 2022. They say he put several items in a bag and started to walk out of the store. When confronted by an employee, he allegedly resisted and produced a knife.
No one was reported hurt.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6-feet tall (183 cm), of an average build, with light brown hair and possible facial hair. He was wearing a red hoodie, a grey jacket, blue jeans, a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, and brown Timberland-style boots.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.