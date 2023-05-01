Ottawa police seek to identify man in alleged voyeurism incident
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection with an alleged voyeurism incident.
Police said it happened at around 1:40 p.m. April 16 at a store on Eagleson Road near Stonehaven Drive. A man was allegedly trying to take a picture under a woman's skirt. The woman told him to stop and he ran away.
The suspect is described as having dark skin, in his early 30s, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 (approximately 174 cm) with a slim build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a blue, long-sleeve top, blue jeans and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Ottawa police or Crime Stoppers.
