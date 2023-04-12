Ottawa police seek to identify suspect in Alta Vista robbery
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a robbery on Bank Street near Heron Road last month.
According to police, a lone suspect entered a store and took several items at around 11 p.m. March 25. The store's security officer confronted the suspect as he was leaving but police alleged the suspect assaulted him and left.
The security guard's injuries were minor.
Police are looking for a white man who appears to be in his 50s, around 5-foot-8 (173 cm), with a slender build, medium length dark-coloured hair and a grey-and-red beard.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue/grey jacket, blue pants, black boots, and a grey baseball cap.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca
