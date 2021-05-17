Ottawa police seek to identify suspect in Lincoln Fields area stabbing

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of stabbing a clerk at a business in the Lincoln Fields area on the weekend.

In a release, police said a man stabbed a 25-year-old clerk inside the store on Carling Avenue, east of Richmond Road, at around noon on Saturday. The clerk had asked the man if he needed any help before the attack.

The suspect left the store and walked away. The clerk was taken to the hospital to be treated for severe injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, about 5-foot-8 (173cm) to 5-foot-10 (178cm), with a thin build and short, dark hair.

He was wearing a dark sweater and dark-coloured pants with dark shoes. He was also wearing a black satchel bag held by a strap across his chest. His nose and mouth were covered with a black mask with a white logo on one cheek.

Police are asking the public not to approach the man as he may still be armed. Instead, call 911.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.