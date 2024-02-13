Ottawa police seek to identify two people as part of Sandy Hill fire investigation

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people, described by police as "persons of interest", in connection with an arson investigation in Sandy Hill.

A fire on Feb. 1 destroyed a property on Osgoode Street, displacing the tenants.

Arson investigators believe the two people could have information that could help in the investigation, a news release said.

The fire came after the tenants were fighting eviction and had recently won their case to be given another affordable unit. According to a 2021 property inspection report commissioned by the tenants, much of the building was in disrepair and had several safety issues.

The landlord, Smart Living Properties, told CTV News Ottawa that the building had been in a state of disrepair long before it became involved with the property. The company wanted to renovate and said the work could not proceed while the tenants were living there.

Tenants who spoke to CTV News Ottawa said they were in the process of moving to new units when the fire broke out.

Anyone who can identify the two people or who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2202 or by email at arson@ottawapolice.ca.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katelyn Wilson.