Ottawa police seek to identify two persons of interest in Cyrville Road homicide

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals considered "persons of interest" in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on the weekend.

Warsama Youssouf, 27, was found shot to death in a parking lot along Cyrville Road near Meadowbrook Road at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Youssouf's killing was the fourth homicide in the span of five days in the capital.

On Tuesday, police released images of two men who were seen at around the same time as the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly told reporters Monday that there is no known connection between the shootings that occurred between May 26 and May 30 that left four men dead.

"There is a commonality between them to drugs but we cannot draw a nexus at this point to gangs," he said.

Sloly said a major operational plan is being enacted that he hopes will help slow the rate of violence in the capital, but he stressed that a "whole of city approach" is needed to address the root causes of the issue.

“We have great police officers and service members who are very innovative, but alone we can’t come up with the solutions. We’re looking for the support from local community,” Sloly said.