Ottawa police seek witnesses to hit-and-run in the Glebe
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision in the Glebe Monday night.
Officers were called to the intersection of Bank and Isabella streets at around 9:50 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash.
One of the drivers was injured and remains in serious condition in hospital. The other driver left the scene.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured four-door sedan.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident and has not yet spoken to police.
Investigators are also asking businesses in the area to review their CCTV footage and to contact police if their cameras have captured the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5166.
