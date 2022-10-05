Ottawa police seek witnesses to serious collision overnight
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a collision that critically injured a teen boy.
The single-vehicle crash happened one minute after midnight Wednesday on Old Richmond Road, about 1 km north of Eagleson Road, police said in a news release.
A 17-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in critical condition.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2481.
