Ottawa police seek witnesses to serious crash on Roger Stevens Drive
Ottawa police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a serious crash on Saturday.
The driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries when his vehicle flipped and landed against a tree on Roger Stevens Drive at around 7:50 a.m. Saturday.
The 18-year-old driver was trapped in his truck. Firefighters had to remove the driver and passenger side door and the roof of the vehicle to extricate the man.
He remains in critical condition in hospital.
Police say anyone who witnessed the collision or assisted emergency responders, or who may have dashcam footage of the crash, and has not yet spoke to police should contact the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2481.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.
