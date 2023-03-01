iHeartRadio

Ottawa police seeking missing 35-year-old woman


Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 35-year-old woman.

Police say Diane Pfeifer was last seen on Saturday in the Montreal Road area. Her family is concerned for her safety.

She is described as Inuit, 5-foot-5 and about 130 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length dark brown hair with green streaks.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black, grey, and white leggings, and black knee-high boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts of Diane is asked to call Ottawa police or Crime Stoppers.

