Ottawa police seeking missing 36-year-old woman
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 36-year-old woman.
Police say Yerckmide Henrice was last seen when she signed out of the Queensway Carleton Hospital on Friday. Her family is concerned for her well being.
She is described as 5-foot-9 with an average build and short curly black hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue winter coat, a floor length black skirt and a moss green headscarf over her head.
Police say she has no known friends in the Ottawa area, but she may be in the area of Baseline Road and Woodroffe Avenue.
Anyone who knows about where Henrice is should call police at 613-236-1222. Anyone who may have information that could help, but doesn’t know where she is, should call the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.
-
City, shelters and community partners work together to help those experiencing homelessnessEmergency shelter providers and community partners have been working together to meet the needs of Windsor’s homeless community while the shelter system has been strained due to COVID-19.
-
Parole extended for Saanich, B.C. murderer Derik LordThe Parole Board of Canada has extended parole privileges for Derik Lord, a Saanich, B.C., man who was found guilty of killing a friend's mother and grandmother for promised inheritance money and property.
-
Police investigate sudden death at Halifax hotelThe Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a sudden death at a hotel in the city.
-
Nova Scotia kicks off African Heritage Month with virtual poster unveiling ceremonyNova Scotia kicked off African Heritage Month Tuesday with a virtual poster unveiling ceremony and a provincial proclamation.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospitalHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health ordersOne Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.
-
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groupsFishery and conservation groups in British Columbia warn a unique species of ocean-going trout faces a “severe conservation crisis” and must be added to Canada's Species at Risk Act.
-
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fireEmergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on Rue St. Andre at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Concussions and kids: Study finds some physical activity safe 3 days laterA recent study from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa has found evidence to suggest it is safe for children to resume some physical activity 72 hours after a concussion.