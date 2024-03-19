Ottawa police seeking suspect in Rideau Street jewelry store theft
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a robbery at a jewelry store in downtown Ottawa last week.
Police say a lone male suspect entered the store located on the 1-100 block of Rideau Street on March 13 at approximately 6:40 p.m.
The suspect allegedly selected an item and attempted to leave before being confronted by staff members.
The man allegedly threatened staff then fled the store on foot.
The staff members did not suffer any physical injuries.
The suspect is described as an Indigenous male, between 30 to 40 years of age and approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has a slim build and long black hair.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light gray Champion hoodie with logos all around, blue jeans and a black and gray backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
-
B.C. funds 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro VancouverSeventeen new housing projects are set to add nearly 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro Vancouver through British Columbia's community housing fund.
-
-
Sask. couple adds personality and character to forgotten driftwoodA retired Melfort couple is taking their unique hobby all around the province with the help of their family.
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facilityThe family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
Petition to rename Highway 400 for Canadian music legend Gordon LightfootA petition to rename Highway 400 after Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot is rapidly gaining support online.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparationIn the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summerIn a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Orioles score eight runs in final three innings to top Jays 13-8 in pre-season playColton Cowser and Tyler Nevin both homered in the seventh inning to kick-start a late Baltimore run as the Orioles earned a 13-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in pre-season action.
-
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airportA Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.