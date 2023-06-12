Ottawa police seize $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following three-month investigation
Two Gatineau, Que. men are facing charges after Ottawa police recovered $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following a three-month investigation into auto thefts in the national capital region.
Ottawa police launched an investigation in March following a tip from the public about "suspicious activity" in their area. Police say the multi-agency investigation included Gatineau Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency and Montreal Police.
Police say earlier this month, two search warrants were executed in Gatineau and Ottawa. A search warrant was also executed in Montreal in May.
"Ultimately, this led to the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of nine stolen vehicles," police said.
The investigation resulted in the recovery of four stolen Honda CRVs, a Toyota Highlander, a Toyota Tacoma, two Jeep Wranglers and a Dodge Ram.
Marck Kouassi, 25, and Laguad Bouabre, 23, both of Gatineau, each face nine counts of possessing stolen property for the purpose of trafficking, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
-
These are the most affordable Ontario cities to buy a house in 2023Ontario residents hoping to buy a house in an affordable city may have to travel pretty far outside the Greater Toronto Area.
-
North Bay man, 37, charged after disturbance at apartmentA 37-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance at a North Bay apartment complex on Highway 11 on Sunday.
-
OPP looking for suspect after robbery involving a knifeAround 10 a.m. on Saturday, police say a person dressed in full motorcycle attire, including a helmet, entered a convenience store on Ron McNeil Line and tried to leave without paying for a quantity of alcohol.
-
Nova Scotia firefighters using helicopters to locate Shelburne wildfire hot spotsNova Scotia firefighters are using helicopters to scan the Shelburne County wildfire and locate hot spots.
-
Arson charge laid after 'intentional fire' at Barrie buildingOne man is in police custody following a fire that police say was intentionally set at a building in Barrie.
-
Family of B.C. man who died of drug overdose donates $20M to recovery centreA Vancouver family known for its philanthropy is making a $20 million donation to a British Columbia substance use treatment centre in memory of their adult son and brother who died of an opioid overdose.
-
OPP investigating suspicious incident involving driver and 2 girls in BracebridgeProvincial police in Bracebridge are investigating a suspicious incident that happened over the weekend involving a driver and two girls.
-
-
Weapons, drugs, cash seized in Elgin CountyOPP have seized weapons, drugs and cash as part of an investigation in Elgin County. One June 8, police used a search warrant to enter a home on Kintyre Line in the Municipality of West Elgin.