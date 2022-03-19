Ottawa police seize loaded gun on York Street
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa police say a 25-year-old man is facing charges after officers seized a loaded handgun early Saturday morning.
Police have stepped up patrols in the ByWard Market and Sandy Hill neighbourhoods to keep tabs on St. Patrick's weekend parties.
Police say early Saturday morning, officers arrested a man on drug trafficking and weapons offences after a short foot pursuit in the York Street area.
A loaded .38 revolver was seized as part of the investigation.
The officers were assigned to the area as part of an enhanced police presence for the St. Patrick’s Day festive period. (2/2)#ottawa— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) March 19, 2022
