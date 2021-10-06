Ottawa police seize loaded weapon, drugs during three-month investigation in east end

Two Ottawa men are facing charges after Ottawa police seized a loaded pistol and drugs during a three-month investigation.

Police say the Street Crime Unit, assisted by the Vanier/Overbrook Neighbourhood Resources Team, arrested two men without incident in the 1100 block of St. Laurent Boulevard following the investigation.

"They seized a loaded Glock with several round magazines, as well as cocaine, oxycodone pills, amphetamine pills, Canadian currency, cellphones and a digital scale," said police in a statement.

Dawitt Belway, 20, of Ottawa and Sabir Belway, 22, of Ottawa face numerous trafficking and firearms offences.