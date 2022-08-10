iHeartRadio

Ottawa police seize 'substantial quantity' of cannabis during traffic stop

An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Two people are facing charges after Ottawa police seized a "substantial quantity" of cannabis during a traffic stop.

Police say patrol officers stopped the driver of a vehicle Tuesday morning near St. Joseph Boulevard and Place d'Orleans Drive for suspected impaired driving.

"This incident led to both the driver and passenger’s arrest and a substantial quantity of cannabis and CDN currency were seized," police said on Twitter.

A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are facing charges.

A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are facing charges. 2/2#ottnews pic.twitter.com/u5tD5NnF1P

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 10, 2022
12