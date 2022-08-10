Ottawa police seize 'substantial quantity' of cannabis during traffic stop

Two people are facing charges after Ottawa police seized a "substantial quantity" of cannabis during a traffic stop.

Police say patrol officers stopped the driver of a vehicle Tuesday morning near St. Joseph Boulevard and Place d'Orleans Drive for suspected impaired driving.

"This incident led to both the driver and passenger’s arrest and a substantial quantity of cannabis and CDN currency were seized," police said on Twitter.

A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are facing charges.

