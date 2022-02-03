Ottawa police seize two handguns, drugs following undercover operation in Gloucester

Four people are facing charges following a month-long undercover investigation into drug trafficking in Gloucester.

Ottawa police say officers executed a search warrant at a home on Beaconwood Drive.

Officers seized two handguns and ammunition as well as a quantity of drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, and hydrocodone. Scales, mobile devices, packaging materials and Canadian currency were also seized during the raid..

Three men and a woman from Ottawa face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime and numerous firearms offences.