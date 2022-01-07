Ottawa Police Service hiring a third deputy chief

The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a third deputy police chief.

The Ottawa Police Services Board says in the coming weeks, it will commence a national search for an additional deputy chief.

"There has been, and continues to be, a lot of changes taking place at the Ottawa Police Service. The Chief requires a strong and stable senior leadership team to assist him in shepherding those changes," said Ottawa Police Services Board Chair Diane Deans in a statement.

"The Board is looking to provide increased support and stability to the Chief and the Service through this recruitment."

There are currently two deputy police chiefs – Steve Bell and Uday Jaswal. Deputy Chief Jaswal has been suspended by the service with pay since March 2020 after being accused of misconduct by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

Police say the salary of the new deputy chief will be covered using "gap position funding from existing operating dollars" that supports the current acting deputy position and "will have no increased impact on the budget."

Executive search firm Odgers Berndtson has been hired to assist with the search.