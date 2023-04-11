Ottawa police stepping up patrols around mosques following Markham attack

Ottawa police say they are stepping up patrols around Islamic cultural sites in the city following an attack at a mosque in Markham, Ont.

"We are aware of the hate-motivated incident in Markham, where a suspect has been charged with several criminal offences," Ottawa police said in a tweet Tuesday.

"We have increased our patrols around Islamic facilities, including large gatherings. We have reached out to the community to ensure they know they have our support. Everyone has the right to practice their faith peacefully and safely in every house of worship."

Police said Ottawa has no tolerance for hate crimes and encouraged anyone who experiences a hate-motivated attack to contact the hate crimes unit.

York Regional Police allege a 28-year-old man shouted Islamophobic slurs and drove his vehicle directly at a worshiper at the Islamic Society of Markham on Thursday, during the holy month of Ramadan. Sharan Karunakaran has been charged with one count of uttering threats, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of dangerous driving.

Ottawa police frequently increase their presence around Islamic institutions following high-profile hate incidents. Police stepped up patrols around mosques following a shooting in Toronto last year and the vehicle attack in London, Ont. in 2021.

According to police, the hate and bias crime unit saw 377 incidents in 2022, 300 of which were deemed criminal. That is up from 340 total incidents and 260 criminal incidents in 2021.

The most serious violations last year included mischief to property, threats and assault, police said. The groups most victimized were Jewish, Muslim, Black, LGBTQ2S+, Arab West Asian and East and South Asian people.

