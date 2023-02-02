Ottawa police stop 38 drivers with expired permits in two-and-a-half hour blitz

Ottawa police nabbed one driver every four minutes for having expired vehicle permits during a two-and-a-half hour period at one intersection.

On Wednesday, officers using Automated License Plate Reader technology conducted a blitz at the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Rideau Heights in Nepean.

Police say in 150 minutes, the ALPR cameras caught 38 vehicles with invalid permits.

The fine for driving with an expired vehicle permit is $110.

Two weeks ago, police issued 52 tickets for expired vehicle permits in a one-day blitz.

While the Ontario government has eliminated the license plate stickers and the annual renewal fee, vehicle owners must still renew their plates/vehicle registration every one or two years online.