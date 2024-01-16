Ottawa police stopping average of 2 impaired drivers per day

Ottawa police say although the holidays are behind us and festive RIDE checks are over, officers are still stopping impaired drivers.

Since Jan. 1, police say they've charged 32 impaired drivers in Ottawa, an average of two per day.

"Keep our roads safe and drive sober!" police said in a post on X.

This comes after nearly 100 charges were laid during the "Festive RIDE" season over Christmas and New Year's. Ottawa police said 64 drivers were charged with being impaired by alcohol and nine were impaired by drugs. Fourteen people refused to comply and 12 drivers blew within the warn range, which earned them three-day licence suspensions.

Ontario Provincial Police reported more than 11,000 impaired driving charges in the province in 2023, with 50 fatal impaired driving-related collisions.