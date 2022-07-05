Ottawa police under investigation after officer shot barricaded man with anti-riot weapon

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ottawa police officer shot a man with an anti-riot weapon (ARWEN) Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit says Ottawa police were called to Claremont Drive at around 12:30 p.m. in connection with a man who had allegedly breached his conditions.

The man refused to leave the home, the SIU said, and threatened to harm himself if police came in.

“Some time later, officers observed the man with a self-inflicted wound to his neck. There was an interaction, and one officer discharged his ARWEN,” the SIU said in a news release. “The man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. At this time, it does not appear that the man suffered any serious injury as a result of the ARWEN deployment.”

The man has not been identified.

Ottawa police tweeted about the police operation on Claremont Drive Monday afternoon, but refused to elaborate on it when asked for more details. A second tweet said that the operation concluded and that there would be no further comment.

The SIU says its mandate was involved because the ARWEN was fired.

“The SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm,” the SIU explained. “Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.”

Three investigators and one forensic investigator are assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.