Ottawa police vowing 'zero tolerance' for disorder during Panda Game weekend
The Ottawa Police Service says it will be increasing its presence in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill, and Old Ottawa South the weekend of Oct. 1 for Panda Game festivities.
The annual football rivalry between the University of Ottawa and the Carleton Ravens is a major party event for students at both universities.
Last year, about 2,000 partiers took over a street in Sandy Hill, flipped a car over, and left a trail of garbage and debris in their wake. Eight people were charged with mischief and two people were charged with taking part in a riot.
In a news release Tuesday, OPS said Ottawa police and Ottawa Bylaw officers would be going door-to-door in Sandy Hill and the Market to speak to residents and businesses about their concerns.
“People in the areas with the potential for the most impact will see increased and strict enforcement with limited discretion and no tolerance for law-breaking, including by-laws, provincial laws, and the Criminal Code of Canada,” police said.
“Failure to adhere to municipal regulations, including the Noise By-law can result in a fine of up to $1,000.”
The Panda Game takes place Saturday, Oct. 1 at TD Place Arena.
