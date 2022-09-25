iHeartRadio

Ottawa police warn of bear sighting on Old Quarry Trail in Kanata


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say access to the Old Quarry Trail is restricted after someone spotted a bear Sunday.

Police said in a news release Sunday that officers are monitoring the area.

Use of the trail is being restricted at the moment and residents are asked to be cautious if a bear is encountered, police said.

If a bear is posing an imminent threat to safety, call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.

Ottawa Police wants the public to know there has been a bear sighting in the old Quarry Trail area of Kanata. Please use caution. @OttawaPolice #ottnews

— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) September 25, 2022

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A BEAR

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says if you encounter a black bear here's what you should do:

  •  Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave.
  •  Throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle, air horn or yelling if the bear does not leave.
  •  Prepare to use bear spray
  •  Get inside a building or vehicle, if you are nearby, as a precaution
  •  Drop any food you may be carrying and slowly move away
  •  Leave a bear alone if it is in a tree. Leave the area. The bear will come down when it feels safe.
  •  Play dead only if you encounter a mother bear with cubs

If you encounter a black bear, do not:

  •  Run, climb a tree or swim
  •  Kneel down
  •  Make direct eye contact
  •  Approach the bear to get a better look
  •  Attempt to feed a bear
  •  Let your dog off its leash
  •  Play dead unless you are attacked by a mother bear defending her cubs 
