Ottawa police warn of bear sighting on Old Quarry Trail in Kanata
Ottawa police say access to the Old Quarry Trail is restricted after someone spotted a bear Sunday.
Police said in a news release Sunday that officers are monitoring the area.
Use of the trail is being restricted at the moment and residents are asked to be cautious if a bear is encountered, police said.
If a bear is posing an imminent threat to safety, call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.
Ottawa Police wants the public to know there has been a bear sighting in the old Quarry Trail area of Kanata. Please use caution. @OttawaPolice #ottnews— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) September 25, 2022
WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A BEAR
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says if you encounter a black bear here's what you should do:
- Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave.
- Throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle, air horn or yelling if the bear does not leave.
- Prepare to use bear spray
- Get inside a building or vehicle, if you are nearby, as a precaution
- Drop any food you may be carrying and slowly move away
- Leave a bear alone if it is in a tree. Leave the area. The bear will come down when it feels safe.
- Play dead only if you encounter a mother bear with cubs
If you encounter a black bear, do not:
- Run, climb a tree or swim
- Kneel down
- Make direct eye contact
- Approach the bear to get a better look
- Attempt to feed a bear
- Let your dog off its leash
- Play dead unless you are attacked by a mother bear defending her cubs