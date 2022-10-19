Ottawa police warn of rise in extortion scams targeting dating sites, escort services
Ottawa police are warning the public of a scam targeting people for money through escort services and dating sites in the capital.
In the last month, the number of reports to police involving extortion and threats has doubled.
Police say the scammers will engage with a victim through escort services or a dating site, and will ask for a video of them pleasuring themselves.
"Once received, the suspect threatens to expose the video to the victim’s friends or relatives unless bitcoin or cash is paid," police said in a media release on Wednesday.
"If they don’t pay, victims receive threatening phone calls or videos stating the victim and family will be killed if payment isn’t made."
While police say the fraud is targeting local people, it is an international scam with a low chance of making an arrest.
“The chance of finding the suspects is low. That’s why we are warning people so we can prevent this from happening in the first place," Sgt. Robert Mills said.
Police say if you receive a threat, stop all communication with the extortionist and report it to your local police service.
-
Families shocked when battery replacement for electric vehicle tops $20,000Some electric car owners, especially those with earlier models, have been shocked to find out how much it costs to replace their batteries.
-
Crown paints shocking picture of Simcoe County father's last moments at son's trialThe first day of testimony began Wednesday in the trial of Brad McKee, the man charged with first-degree murder in his father's death in February 2019.
-
Food prices rise despite slowing inflation rateNew data released by Statistics Canada Wednesday contained both good and bad news for consumers.
-
No risk to general public from Edmonton shigella outbreak: AHSA shigella outbreak has sent 64 people in Edmonton to hospital.
-
Sudbury council candidates trade barbs over website domainA Ward 11 candidate in Sudbury who bought the rights to his incumbent's former website is denying he did anything "sneaky."
-
Lethbridge College graduates recognized for hurricane-resistant roof projectAfter seeing homes battered and residents’ lives torn apart, two Lethbridge college students looked at the best method of strengthening roofs for their capstone project last year.
-
Airport Trail construction completed: cityThe city issued some good news Wednesday about all the construction that's been happening along Airport Trail. It's pretty much finished.
-
'The latest battleground in culture wars': School board trustee vote taking a political toneIn past years the election of school board trustees went by with little notice. The 2022 election cycle is proving to be different.
-
$84K worth of dental care provided to northern Sask. residentsLa Loche, Clearwater River Dene Nation and Buffalo Narrows residents received free care during Northern Health and Wellness Days, including over $84,000 worth of dental work.