Ottawa prepared to open emergency cooling centres during upcoming heat wave

The city of Ottawa is preparing for a heat wave set to grip the capital, including putting plans in place to open emergency cooling centres if needed to give residents relief from the heat.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for five straight days with temperatures of 30 C in Ottawa, including 30 C on Saturday and 33 C on both Monday and Tuesday.

In a memo to council, acting general manager of emergency and protective services Kim Ayotte said the city of Ottawa undertakes preparedness activities when there is a risk of a heat warning.

"As pandemic restrictions are limiting access to some of the usual public spaces where people cool off, such as libraries and shopping malls, the city of Ottawa must consider additional supportive measures, specific to COVID-19 and hot weather," said Ayotte.

The memo states that given the forecast for the week ahead, the city worked with key partners to identify facilities and staff support so that emergency cooling centres can be open next week, if required.

If necessary, the following locations can be opened as emergency cooling centres:

Plante Recreation Centre (930 Somerset St. W.)

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre (3320 Paul Anka Dr.)

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre (102 Greenview Ave.)

Pat Clark Community Centre (4355 Halmont Dr.)

Respite Centres and Day Programs will also be available for priority populations to see relief from the heat.

Malls, museums and movie theatres remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa's public beaches are open, but lifeguards are not on duty. Splash pads are also open across the city.