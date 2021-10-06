Ottawa promises snowplows will be 'more aggressive' in clearing snow and ice on sidewalks and streets this winter

City of Ottawa snowplows will be responding "more aggressive and proactively" to snow and ice storms this winter, including trying to minimize the snow and ice build up on residential streets and sidewalks.

The transportation committee received an update on winter operations on Wednesday, as forecasters warn Ontario may see the worst start to winter in 25 years.

Director of Roads and Parking Services Alain Gonthier told councillors that the city of Ottawa's operations are always evolving to address both the change in climate conditions and the needs of the community.

"What we've seen over the last two winters is for our teams to provide more focus on sidewalks and also on some of the residential areas, based on the concerns that we were hearing," said Gonthier.

Gonthier says the city will also take a "more aggressive position" in terms of responding to events.

"What we're trying to do through that proactive process is try to minimize the amount of snow and ice that packs onto the streets, which then become very difficult and expensive to remove," said Gonthier.

When it comes to clearing residential streets, snowplows will keep the same residential beats, but will alternate the starting points to even out snow-clearing operations.

"Basically, two key things that residents will see is: One, plows at different times and they should see more consistency in terms of the condition of residential roadways."

Workers clear 13,000 kilometres of roads and 2,400 kilometres of sidewalks and pathways. The city of Ottawa has 535 winter maintenance operators and 575 pieces of equipment.

Other improvements for snow-clearing operations this winter include the city piloting pre-treated salt on sidewalks to reduce icy conditions and salt use and replacing sand with grit on sidewalks and most roads to provide greater traction and reduce environmental impacts.

City staff are still reviewing the winter operations standards, with proposals for enhanced standards for sidewalks and pathways, Winter Cycling Network and residential roads coming next spring.