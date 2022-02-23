Ottawa public, Catholic school boards plan late winter break for 2022-23 school year

Ottawa's two largest school boards will begin the holiday break on Christmas Eve next school year.

Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board approved the school year calendar for 2022-23 school year on Tuesday.

The final day of classes for both school boards before the holiday break will be on Dec. 23, with the Christmas break running from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6. Students will return to class on Jan. 9 following the Christmas break.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board asked parents and students for feedback on when to have the winter break during the 2022-23 school year. Over 65 per cent of the 17,500 respondents selected the "late winter break" option of Dec 24 to Jan. 8, with classes resuming on Jan. 9.

Staff noted parents and students wanted a consistent winter break across the four Ottawa school boards.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says it developed its school year calendar in consultation with the OCDSB, along with input from parents, unions and staff.

The Ministry of Education had initially proposed a winter break of classes ending on Dec. 16, and resuming on Jan. 3.

The first day of classes will be Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will end the school year on June 29, 2023, while the Ottawa Catholic School Board's final day is set for June 28, 2023.

Each school year calendar must include a minimum of 194 school days.