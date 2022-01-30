Ottawa public, Catholic schools will be open on Monday, except one school in Centretown

All English public and Catholic elementary schools in Ottawa will be open for in-person learning on Monday, except for Centennial Public School in Centretown.

School boards have been monitoring this weekend's "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, including speaking with Ottawa police and city officials to see if schools can open on Monday.

Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board say all schools will be open for in-person learning on Monday.

The exception is Centennial Public School on Gloucester Street, which will shift to online learning.

"Families with students at Centennial will receive additional information from their teacher and/or principal about remote learning opportunities for this day," said the OCDSB.

School boards are encouraging families to plan extra travel time.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools will be open on Monday.

"Based on discussions with (Ottawa Police Service), it has been determined there are no public safety concerns around keeping OCSB schools open (Monday)," said the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

"Parents are encouraged to check the OSTA website for any bus cancellations or delays."

The Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est says all schools will be open on Monday.

The board warns school transportation may be slightly delayed on some routes in the downtown area.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

The University of Ottawa says in-person classes will resume on Monday.

"Potential disruptions to traffic and public transit due to the demonstration on Parliament Hill. Plan travel accordingly," said uOttawa Sunday evening. "Support staff can work from home Monday to reduce traffic on campus."