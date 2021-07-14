Ottawa Public Health adds two new cases but removes two from total Wednesday for net zero change

Ottawa Public Health is adding zero COVID-19 cases to its total for Ottawa for the second time in three days.

OPH added zero cases to its pandemic total on Monday for the first time in more than a year, and reported only one case on Tuesday.

Based on the changes in total cases by age, it appears two new cases were added in the last 24 hours, but two additional cases were removed from the total for a net change of zero cases.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,730 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the city's death toll from COVID-19 at 592 residents.

Eight more cases are considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases below 30. There is one person in the hospital with COVID-19 and ICUs remain free of COVID-19 patients. The trendline for the estimated reproduction number, which measures how quickly the virus is spreading, has reversed course and plunged to 0.56. OPH reported an estimated R(t) of 1.03 on Sunday.

Across Ontario, officials reported 153 new cases and said seven more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 216 cases are considered resolved. The province removed a case from its total for Ottawa on Wednesday. Cases are sometimes removed from pandemic total when case management investigations reveal the individual who tested positive does not live in a public health unit's area.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added one new case in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region and one new case in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step 2 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30. Step 3 begins at 12:01 a.m. July 16.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 6 to July 12): 2.7 (down from 2.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 7 to July 13): 0.8 per cent (down from 0.9 July 5-11)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.56 (down from 0.94)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is near the lowest it's been since the first wave in 2020.

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 33 on Tuesday.

OPH reported that eight more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 27,113.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 752,233 (+3,200)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 526,804 (+28,464)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 57 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,160,812 (+28,080 Pfizer doses this week)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one person in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,817

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405 (+2)

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 34 (+1)

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 30 (+1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 65 per cent (-2)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,901 (+1)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 87

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,293 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,565 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One case removed from total (6,231 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,236 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,643 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,330 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,960 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,093 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One case removed from total (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: Zero new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

No active community outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

No outbreaks in child care and school spaces

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

Group Home A-18641 (July 8)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.