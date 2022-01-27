Ottawa Public Health closes two vaccination clinics with convoy set to arrive in the capital

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Sandy Hill and Lowertown will be closed this weekend as the convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions arrives in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced Thursday evening that the vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Lowertown Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub at Jules Morin Fieldhouse on Clarence Street East will also be closed Friday. The Ottawa Public Health website shows the clinic is closed all weekend.

In a statement on Twitter, public health said the vaccination clinics would be closed "due to traffic disruptions."

Ottawa police asked residents to avoid travel this weekend in Ottawa due to the protest on Parliament Hill.

"Expect major disruptions to traffic throughout Ottawa and especially in the downtown core. If you have appointments, children in activities, are expecting food deliveries, please be prepare to adjust your plans," said police in a statement on Twitter.

IMPORTANT: The uOttawa Vaccine Clinic will be closed from Jan. 28th - Jan 30th & the Lowertown Neighbourhood Vaccine Hub will be closed Jan 28th due to traffic disruptions. Drop-ins are available at other clinics & appointments can be re-booked : https://t.co/37WucSYfWW pic.twitter.com/xoHqrxI9CT