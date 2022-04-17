Ottawa Public Health conducting independent review of COVID-19 response

As Ottawa Public Health begins the gradual “demobilization” of its COVID-19 operations and focuses on operational recovery after two years of the pandemic, it will launch an independent review of its pandemic response to learn for the next emergency.

The Board of Health will receive an update from medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches on OPH’s Emergency Management during a meeting on April 25.

OPH’s Emergency Management supports emergency preparedness, prevention/mitigation and ensures integrated, safe and effective response to, and recovery from, emergencies with public health impacts.

The health unit says it has remained involved in the City Emergency Operations Centre and managed OPH-specific emergency operations since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“Organizational recovery is an important phase in the emergency management cycle. Having led an unprecedented response, OPH has started its gradual COVID-19 demobilization,” says the report from Dr. Etches.

“The recovery planning process has one overarching goal: to build a stronger, sustainable local public health system that collaborates across health and social sectors.”

The recovery includes three key components:

Recharge (support employee wellness)

Restore (restore prioritized services and programs)

Reimagine (identify ideas and opportunities for the future)

“As well, evaluation is a key activity of recovery after an emergency and will be an important undertaking in 2022,” the report says.

“OPH is pursuing an independent review of its pandemic response given that it was of a much larger scale than usual emergency responses and much can be learned.”

Here is a COVID-19 timeline for Ottawa Public Health Emergency Management and the City Emergency Operations Centre: